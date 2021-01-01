Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Hiker rescued along Romero Trail

MONTECITO — A hiker suffering a heat emergency was rescued Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Montecito Fire Protection District personnel, along with Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue and American Medical Response, were able to locate the patient on Romero Trail, provide treatment and hike the patient down the trail in a stokes basket, according to fire officials.

Residents are reminded to prepare for the rigors of hiking in the front country of Santa Barbara and its steep and rugged terrain.

“Take plenty of water and have some type of food on hand for those unexpected needs,” fire officials said.

— Mitchell White

Public’s help sought locating prowling suspect

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of prowling in the backyard of a residence earlier this week.

Around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, an unknown subject was seen in a backyard of a residence on the southwest side of the city. The residents were inside at the time and surveillance cameras gave the homeowners notification someone was in the backyard, according to a department news release.

“The suspect was observed on surveillance cameras looking into the windows of the residence for several minutes,” police said. “The owner observed the suspect running through the backyard and fleeing over the fence.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30s, balding, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 805-736-2341.

— Mitchell White

Pavement project continues

SANTA BARBARA — Conduit installation work is continuing on portions of Santa Barbara Street as part of the FY20B Pavement Maintenance Project.

The work began Nov. 3, with the new underground conduit and wiring aimed at ensuring reliable traffic signal operations in the area. Most of the existing equipment is 50 to 60 years old and near the end of its service life, according to city officials.

Detours in the surrounding areas will be in effect to minimize construction duration and disruption to normal traffic flow. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along Santa Barbara Street and associated cross streets. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving activities are taking place.

Road closures and detours are expected Jan. 4 to 6, at Santa Barbara and Micheltorena streets.

No parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours prior to construction and detour signs will be in place. The city has contracted with Granite Construction, who is working on the project in conjunction with Earthbound Electric. The project is funded through Measure C.

— Mitchell White