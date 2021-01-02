Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Closures planned for Highway 101 project

Crews will continue to build footings, install rebar, as shown here, and pour concrete for columns, side supports and retaining walls for the new bridges in the median at the Sheffield Drive interchange.

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned next week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one northbound lane will be closed from North Padaro Lane to Sheffield Drive. The closure will also include the onramps and offramps at Evans Avenue, Ortega Hill Road and Sheffield Drive. Similar intermittent overnight closures are planned Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Sheffield Drive to North Padaro Lane, as well as from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road. The closure will also include the offramp at Evans Avenue and the onramp at Wallace Avenue.

Work is ongoing for the new concrete pavement for new lanes and ramps near Reynolds Avenue. Crews will also pour concrete for improvements at the intersection of Carpinteria and Reynolds avenues.

A similar closure will be enforced during overnight hours Monday to Thursday.

The southbound onramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for the duration of the project, with an anticipated reopening date set for 2023. The offramp at Sheffield Drive will be closed for up to 16 months and could reopen by the end of 2021.

Crews will not work on Thursday or Friday in observance of the holiday.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic at the San Ysidro Road and North Jameson Lane intersection during morning peak periods, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. New stop signs will be installed to create a four-way, stop-controlled intersection at the intersection of Sheffield Drive and North Jameson Lane for the duration of the construction of the Summerland segment. Flaggers will assist in this area as needed.

The combination of new stop signs and flaggers will enable a better flow of traffic during the detour that uses the southbound 101 offramp at San Ysidro Road.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks, and the offramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed for at least six weeks.

Crews have finished installing underground supports at the Sheffield Drive interchange. Crews will continue to build footings, install rebar and pour concrete for columns, side supports and retaining walls for the new bridges in the median.

Crews will continue excavating and installing underground supports between the 101 bridges for the new Evans Avenue undercrossing. Temporary lighting has been installed near the ramps at Evans Avenue.

Concrete recycling is continuing near the North Padaro Lane interchange.

The bridge superstructure, or the parts of the bridge that support the roadway, is under construction over the Franklin and Santa Monica Creek bridges.

Landscaping work is also being conducted on new irrigation lines near Carpinteria Creek and Casitas Pass Road.

— Mitchell White

Home damaged in chimney fire

A chimney fire caused damage to the wall and attic of an Orcutt residence Thursday night.

ORCUTT — A chimney fire caused damage to the wall and attic of an Orcutt residence Thursday night, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched just before midnight to the home in the 800 block of Wayland Place. The fire escaped into the wall and attic of the home before crews were able to douse the blaze, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Crews remained on scene for a time conducting overhaul and checking for any additional extension.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Mitchell White