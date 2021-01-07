Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Man arrested on gun, firearm charges

COURTESY PHOTO

Pedro Pasqual

SANTA MARIA — A man was arrested following a foot chase last week in Santa Maria, police said.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers from the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team attempted to detain a suspicious person in the 200 block of South Depot Street. The suspect, later identified as Pedro Pasqual, ran from officers and allegedly threw a firearm over a nearby fence, according to a department news release.

Officers caught up to Mr. Pasqual and took him into custody. A search revealed that he was in possession of live ammunition and approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

Mr. Pasqual was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of parole and obstructing or resisting an officer.

Police remain committed to reducing gun violence throughout the city. Uniformed patrols have been increased and investigators have doubled their efforts to ensure safety.

“Arrests like this are possible due to the hard work and dedication of your police officers,” Lt. Jesse Silva, police spokesman, said in a statement. “Today, this neighborhood is a safer place, with another gun, and drugs off the streets.”

Anyone with information about violent crimes, or knowledge that someone is unlawfully carrying a firearm, is asked to call police. To leave an anonymous tip, call the department’s tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

— Mitchell White

Two injured in altercation



RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

At left, Santa Barbara Police officers store a knife into evidence that was possibly used in Wednesday’s altercation that left two people injured. At right, Police are investigating the alteration that occurred Wednesday near the intersection of Sola and San Pascual streets in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Two people were injured in an altercation Wednesday near the intersection of Sola and San Pascual streets in Santa Barbara, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:08 p.m. on the Westside. Initial reports indicated a stabbing victim who suffered from a stab wound to their right leg was located in the first block of West Sola Street. A second victim was located in the 1300 block of San Pascual Street, according to scanner traffic.

The two victims, described as transients, were reportedly involved in an argument before the incident. Police were on scene interviewing witnesses and reportedly had obtained surveillance video of the incident. A knife that was possibly used in the altercation was also collected for evidence.

Police spokesman Anthony Wagner told the News-Press that the incident “turned out to be not as serious as first reported.”

Two people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests were made.

— Mitchell White