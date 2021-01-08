Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

One dead, another injured in shooting

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The shooting occurred in front of a residence in the area. A black Audi sedan was in the driveway of a residence with its driver-side window shattered and glass strewn onto the street.

GOLETA — A Thursday afternoon shooting in unincorporated Goleta left one person dead and another critically injured, leading to an hours-long manhunt, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Burtis Street in unincorporated Goleta. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office declared one person dead and reported that another had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The lone suspect was outstanding on Thursday and was considered armed and dangerous. Sheriff’s K9 and patrol units were canvassing the area throughout the day on Thursday and were assisted by an Air Support helicopter.

A shelter in place order was issued for a time for residents from Hollister Avenue south to the bike path, between Turnpike Road and Patterson Avenue. The order was lifted around 3:15 p.m., though the suspect was still outstanding and was believed to have fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The California Highway Patrol was assisting law enforcement in its investigation and search.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested in fatal shooting

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last weekend, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West El Camino Street in Santa Maria. Officers found the victim, identified as Kevin Alan Najarro, deceased after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The evidence located at the scene led to the identification of 35-year-old Robert Anthony Molina as the shooter, police said.

Mr. Molina was tracked to an apartment in the 200 block of North Depot Street. He was taken into custody by detectives and patrol officers without incident. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder and is being held on $3 million bail, authorities said.

The shooting is not believed to be gang related, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781 x1643 or the SMPD Tip Line at 805-928-3781 x2677.

— Mitchell White

Traffic control, striping changes planned in pathway project

SANTA BARBARA — Temporary traffic control and striping changes will be implemented along Las Positas Road between Modoc Road and Cliff Drive starting Monday as part of the Las Positas and Modoc roads multi-use pathway project.

The changes, which will run through October 2021, will include the temporary removal of the northbound bike lane within a portion of the segment just north of Cliff Drive. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph and traffic will be shifted to allow enough buffer for construction work to occur safely. Drivers are advised to share the road with cyclists and proceed with caution within the Las Positas corridor during construction, according to a news release.

The multi-use pathway will create a safe separation for bicyclists, runners and pedestrians from higher speed traffic along Las Positas and Modoc roads. The 2.6-mile long path will connect the beach, schools, parks and commercial centers with the community along the Pacific Coastal and Crosstown bike routes.

The project is funded primarily through Active Transportation Program grant funds, in addition to local Measure C funds for local matching costs.

— Mitchell White