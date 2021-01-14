Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Bridge replacement project begins next month

LOS ALAMOS — A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will begin Feb. 1.

Lane closures will be in effect on the 101 and the 135 in both directions Monday to Friday during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Ramp closures will be enforced in both directions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to Caltrans officials.

One-way reversing traffic control will take place on the 135 between Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, as well as during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The project will include intermittent, full daytime and overnight closures of the 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders. The closures are expected to take place in May, July and October of 2021 and January and April of 2022. Motorists may exit the 101 in both directions at Cat Canyon Road to reach Los Alamos.

A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs during the closure of the 135. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, officials said.

Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the lane closures and detours.

The contractor for the $10 million project is Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria. Construction is scheduled to be complete by summer of 2022.

— Mitchell White