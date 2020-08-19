Traffic, Crime, & Fire Blotter

Closures scheduled for bridge work

LOMPOC — Portions of State Route 1 will be closed next week for a project at the Salsipuedes Creek bridge near Lompoc, officials said.

From 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, the 1 will be closed to through traffic between Highway 101 in Las Cruses and State Route 246 near Lompoc. Motorists traveling in both directions will detour by using the 246, according to Caltrans officials.

The south side of the highway will remain open for local traffic only from the 1 in Lompoc to Santa Rosa Road. The north side will remain open for local traffic from the 101 to Jalama Road, officials said.

The closure will allow concrete for the new bridge deck to properly cure. This project also includes a retaining wall and fish passage. The contractor for this $5 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, This project is expected to be complete by the winter of 2021.

Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Mitchell White