Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Construction worker injured in collision

SANTA BARBARA — A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of State Street.

Around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the area following multiple reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The victim was a construction worker who was a flag or sign holder, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

The driver, 32-year-old Nicolas Jasso Jr., of Santa Barbara, was traveling south on State Street driving a vehicle approximately 30 mph before striking the victim, Mr. Wagner said.

Mr. Jasso failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI with drugs causing injury, Mr. Wagner said.

COURTESY PHOTO

Nicolas Jasso Jr.

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

— Mitchell White