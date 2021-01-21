Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Construction worker injured in collision
SANTA BARBARA — A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of State Street.
Around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the area following multiple reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The victim was a construction worker who was a flag or sign holder, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.
The driver, 32-year-old Nicolas Jasso Jr., of Santa Barbara, was traveling south on State Street driving a vehicle approximately 30 mph before striking the victim, Mr. Wagner said.
Mr. Jasso failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI with drugs causing injury, Mr. Wagner said.
The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.
— Mitchell White