Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Pickup collides with Caltrans plow truck

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

SANTA BARBARA — A pickup truck collided into a Caltrans plow truck Wednesday morning on State Route 154 just east of Painted Cave Road.

The collision was reported just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The pickup, driven by a 50-year-old man whose name was withheld, was traveling east on the 154 when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed the double yellow lines and collided with the plow truck, said Officer Shannan Sams, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup sustained major front end damage to the driver side. The plow truck did not sustain any notable damage.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to have been a factor in the collision, Officer Sams said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

— Mitchell White

Semi-truck crashes into pedestrian

GOLETA — A woman suffered major injuries after being struck by a semi-truck Wednesday morning on Highway 101 near Arroyo Quemada Lane in Goleta, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. The woman pulled her car over on the right side of the highway and exited her vehicle, at which point she was “clipped or sideswiped by a passing semi-truck,” said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim was treated on scene by firefighters and paramedics before being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

There was significant traffic in the area following the incident. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

— Mitchell White

Injuries reported in rollover crash

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

SANTA BARBARA — A driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on State Route 154 above Painted Cave Road.

The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which occurred during rainy and foggy conditions.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Dave Mason