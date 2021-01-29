Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Two injured in suspected DUI collision

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Two people were injured and a driver was cited on suspicion of DUI in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday morning at the intersection of Calle Real and South La Patera Lane in Goleta. One vehicle ended up on its roof as a result of the collision, and another crashed through the street sign near the intersection.

GOLETA — Two people suffered minor injuries and a driver was cited on suspicion of DUI in a multi-vehicle collision near the intersection of Calle Real and North La Patera Lane in Goleta, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Three vehicles were involved, with one vehicle ending up on its roof as a result of the collision, and another crashed through the street sign near the intersection.

While the cause of the collision is under investigation, the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 31-year-old Eduardo Rios, of Oxnard, was cited and is accused of driving under the influence, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Portions of Calle Real were shut down for several hours following the collision.

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries. Another driver suffered minor injuries but declined further treatment, Ms. Zick said.

— Mitchell White