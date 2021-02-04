Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Police searching for at-risk juvenile

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Felicia Hecker.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing juvenile.

On Jan. 28, 16-year-old Felicia Hecker landed in at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport and purposely fled her guardian. She was last seen on Hollister Avenue near the airport and was believed to be headed to Butte County, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Felicia is approximately 5-foot-6, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 805-897-2300.

— Mitchell White