Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Man killed in rollover crash

LOMPOC — A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday north of Lompoc, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road, north of Rucker Road in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County. The vehicle was found on its roof and the lone occupant was ejected and declared dead on arrival, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver, a 33-year-old man, was traveling north on Harris Grade Road when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement, traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. The collision with the embankment caused the vehicle to overturn. Traffic restrictions were in place for a time following the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.

It was unclear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Officer Escobedo at the Buellton-area CHP office at 805-688-5551.

— Mitchell White