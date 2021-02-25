Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Man arrested in burglary

LOMPOC — A man was arrested on Tuesday after confessing to breaking into Surf Connection and stealing stacks of jeans in Lompoc, police said.

At 1:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Lompoc Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to Surf Connection, at 1307 N. H St., due to a front glass break alarm sounding. Officers arrived minutes later and found the front door completely shattered and that entry had been made. Stacks of jeans had been stolen, according to a department news release.

Surveillance from within the business was viewed as well as nearby surveillance cameras, and the suspect, Michael Limon, 35, was seen running into the parking lot of a nearby motel.

Mr. Limon was contacted and confessed to the crime and the stolen jeans were recovered, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary but later released with a citation due to the emergency no bail rule.

The total cost of the jeans was $1,232 and the damage to the window was $766, police said.

— Grayce McCormick

Man arrested in De la Guerra Plaza

SANTA BARBARA — A man suspected of vandalizing vehicles and stealing items was arrested Tuesday night in De la Guerra Plaza, police said.

At approximately 6:48 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of State Street to a report of vandalism that had just occurred.

The suspect, Miguel Garibay, 35, appeared mentally unstable and did not follow officers’ verbal commands and fled on foot when he was ordered by officers to stop, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A short foot pursuit ensued and Mr. Garibay was eventually taken into custody.

Witnesses said that Mr. Garibay stole items, though officers were unable to locate any vehicles that were vandalized or additional evidence.

He was booked without bail into the Santa Barbara County Jail Tuesday night on suspicion of resisting arrest and theft. Mr. Garibay was still in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

— Grayce McCormick