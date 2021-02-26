Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Major injuries reported in crash



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, man suffered major injuries Thursday morning after crashing into a tree off Alamo Pintado Road. At right, Calstar sent a helicopter and a ground ambulance to the site of the crash. The driver was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

SOLVANG — A man suffered major injuries Thursday morning after crashing into a tree off Alamo Pintado Road north of Adobe Canyon Road in Solvang, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. Crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and had to extricate the driver, identified as 20-year-old Johny Tejeda Gonzalez, of Santa Ynez, before he was airlifted via Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Mr. Gonzalez was driving north at an undetermined speed. He made an unsafe turning movement to the left and allowed his vehicle to travel into the westbound shoulder before crashing into the tree.

The vehicle, a white Chevrolet truck, had significant damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the CHP Buellton area office at 805-681-5551.

— Annelise Hanshaw