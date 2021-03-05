Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Injuries reported in rollover crash

SANTA BARBARA — A man was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in the area of Highway 101 and the Carrillo Street offramp, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities were dispatched to the northbound offramp and located a lone man on the ground near the vehicle. The patient, whose identity was withheld, was assisted by other motorists and removed from the vehicle and laid down adjacent to the roadway, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

“The patient was unable to recall the events of the accident or if he had any additional passengers with him at the time of the accident,” authorities said. “Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to search the immediate area for any potential victims. No additional victims were located.”

The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and “likely it saved his life,” authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

— Mitchell White