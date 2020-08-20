Traffic, Crime, & Fire Blotter

DUI checkpoint planned Friday

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within the city of Goleta.

The checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of DUI-related crashes or arrests. The purpose of the checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, said Sgt. John Maxwell, sheriff’s spokesman.

During the checkpoint, authorities will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The city of Goleta contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.

— Mitchell White