Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Police investigating suspicious death

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday night at a home in the 400 block of West Street.

Authorities were dispatched to the residence around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an adult male suffering from an unknown type of injury. Santa Maria Fire personnel were the first to arrive on scene and located a man suffering from “visible trauma,” according to a department news release.

“Despite life saving efforts the victim died from his injuries,” police said.

Detectives ruled the death as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.

Residents in the surrounding area are being asked to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277. Residents can also call the SMPD tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

— Mitchell White

Homicide investigation ongoing

LOS OLIVOS — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into a homicide that occurred Sunday night in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

Around 6:12 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash in the area. Fire, medics and CHP responded to the area and quickly determined that the vehicle had not been involved in a traffic collision and that the solo occupant was deceased, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Sheriff’s deputies responded, took over the investigation and closed the roadway. The death was initially considered as suspicious but is now being investigated as a homicide, Ms. Zick said.

An investigation is ongoing and few details are being released at this time. Detectives have confirmed that the victim was a male who was in a vehicle along the side of the road, she added.

Sheriff’s detectives encourage anyone with information about this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171 or visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Mitchell White