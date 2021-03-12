Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Police searching for at-risk woman

The Santa Barbara Police Department issued an alert Thursday for Maria Gallucci, who was last seen March 4 in the 500 block of De la Vina Street.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department issued an alert Thursday for an at-risk missing adult.

Maria Gallucci was last seen March 4 leaving from 512 De la Vina St. She is known to frequent the area from De la Vina Street to State Street. Ms. Gallucci did not take any belongings from her residence and may have left with an unknown man, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

Ms. Gallucci has no family in town, no cell phone and no vehicle.

— Mitchell White

Authorities identify fatal crash victim

GAVIOTA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Bureau has identified the woman involved in Wednesday’s fatal collision as 21-year-old Gloria Ashley De Nova Morales, of Guadalupe.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 101 just north of the State Route 1 interchange. Ms. Morales was traveling south on the 101 when, for unknown reasons, she allowed her vehicle to travel to the right off the roadway. The vehicle traveled onto the dirt shoulder, down an embankment and crashed into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Weather conditions were cloudy and wet at the time of the crash, and it was not actively raining, authorities said.

The CHP is continuing its investigation. Officials said Wednesday that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Schmidt at the Buellton-area CHP office at 805-681-5551.

— Mitchell White