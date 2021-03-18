Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Repeat offender arrested in trespassing

MONTECITO — An Ohio man was arrested late in 2020 and is accused of trespassing at the Montecito home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, authorities confirmed to the News-Press.

Nickolas Brooks, 37, of Ohio, was arrested Dec. 26, 2020, on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. Mr. Books allegedly trespassed on the property on Christmas Eve and was warned, only to return again two days later, Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, told the News-Press in an email.

Mr. Brooks is no longer in custody, she said.

No additional details were released.

— Mitchell White

Man sentenced to life in prison

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday that 59-year-old Donald Joseph Lowe was sentenced to 18 years and four months in state prison, followed by 25 years to life, after being convicted in connection with an assault.

A Santa Barbara jury convicted Mr. Lowe of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine and heroin for purposes of sale. The conviction came in the only felony jury trial to be completed in the county since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to a news release.

The crimes arose out of incidents occurring in 2018 at a homeless encampment near the Patterson offramp of southbound Highway 101. Mr. Lowe, previously convicted in Los Angeles County for a 1981 murder, was granted parole in 2012. Shortly after his parole, authorities said he once again began committing serious crimes.

In 2018, Mr. Lowe confronted a man over a drug debt and stabbed him in the abdomen. As a result, “the victim’s intestines were eviscerated,” and a nearby good Samaritan called 911 despite being told not to by others in the area. As a result, first responders were able to render aid to the victim and take him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he underwent life-saving surgery, Ms Dudley said.

— Mitchell White