Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Parking restrictions planned for Deltopia

ISLA VISTA — The city of Goleta is continuing with its temporary parking-permit program for the upcoming unsanctioned street party event known as Deltopia.

The annual event is planned for April 2 to 4. The city has enacted the permit-only, on-street parking program for residents in the Isla Vista area for the past several years as it aims to dissuade partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to I.V., according to a news release.

Parking permits are issued for several neighborhoods near I.V., including University 1 and 2, including the Cannon Green condo complex. The program boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west; Hollister Avenue to the north; Storke Road to the east; and Whittier Drive to the south.

Each household in the area will receive two passes in the mail by Friday. The permits must be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours, which are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. April 2 to 3 and 3 to 4.

Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several neighborhood entrances.

Vehicles that do not display the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and or towing.

If the event is moved to the following weekend, the restrictions will be in place from April 9 to 11.

The overnight parking restrictions will not affect those visiting Girsh Park. Those who live in the area designated to receive a parking permit and do not receive one by Friday are asked to contact the city’s Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554 or email sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.

For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/goletatempparking.

— Mitchell White