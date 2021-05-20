Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Controlled burn planned next week

LOS OLIVOS — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has scheduled a range improvement burn Wednesday and May 27 in Los Olivos.

The two-day burn, planned for the area of 4100 Figueroa Mountain Road, is aimed at providing live fire training for the certification of instructors to teach CA-219 Firing Operations class and to train new firefighters on wildland fire behavior, according to fire officials.

The class is used to teach both firefighters and private land managers to use fire as a tool for both fighting large scale wildfires and to manage prescribed fire being used as a land management tool.

Approximately 90 acres of grassland and Black Sage Scrub will be burned, with the burn set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. on a permissive burn day. Staff with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District have reviewed the smoke management plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in the county.

“Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn,” read a department news release. “If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.”

Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.

For more information on the county’s air quality, visit www.ourair.org.

— Mitchell White

Fire Department to conduct defensible space chipping

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be conducting defensible space chipping for the Circle/Westmont chip areas starting Monday.

The program is offered for homeowners who are within the Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District. Residents in the area are advised to have their piles out by Monday as second passes will not be made.

Residents are reminded to review the instructions for chipping that are printed in the annual newsletter and on the vegetation chipping notice received in the mail. The instruction can also be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3fm6x4rx.

If you have any questions about the annual chipping program or would like to schedule a Voluntary Defensible Space Evaluation, contact Chris Braden with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 805-564-5737.

— Mitchell White