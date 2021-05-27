Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Patio fire chars Goleta attic

GOLETA — A fire in the backyard of a residence in the 5900 block of Via Lemora spread to the attic of the home Tuesday evening. No one was injured.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department initially responded with one engine to investigate smoke reported in the area. Two additional engines and a truck company joined when firefighters saw the flames.

Firefighters used hoselines to extinguish the fire, and the truck company ventilated the attic to release the smoke.

Responders secured the home and cleaned up the damage so the home’s occupants could stay in the residence.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Prescribed fire training under way

LOS OLIVOS — A prescribed burn of 90 acres in the area of 4100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos began Wednesday and will continue today.

The two-day burn is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. today and conclude around 6 p.m. The goal of the burn is to provide live fire training for the certification of instructors to teach CA-219 Firing Operations class. This class is used to teach both firefighters and private land managers to use fire as a tool to both fight large-scale wildfires and manage prescribed fire being used as a land management tool.

A portable air monitor will be set up in Los Olivos to monitor air quality conditions. Data will be available on the Air Pollution Control District’s website, at www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality/.

— Mitchell White