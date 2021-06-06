Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

SBPD warns of mail theft

SANTA BARBARA — Mail theft may lead to identity theft and fraud, warns the Santa Barbara Police Department in a news release.

The department included strategies to protect you from mail theft.

Outgoing mail containing checks or personal information are safest when placed directly in locked USPS postal boxes, handed directly to mail carriers or given directly to the postal office.

Unlocked or overflowing mailboxes are targeted by criminals, so residents should clear out their personal mailboxes frequently.

When out of town, residents can ask a friend or family member to retrieve mail or place a “hold mail request.”

Some community members have opted for locking mailboxes that are still accessible to mail carriers.

If suspicious activity occurs, citizens can call 911 or, if within Santa Barbara, 805-882-8922.

For those who experience theft or fraud, SBPD takes reports online at santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/police/online/report_crime/default.asp.

— Annelise Hanshaw