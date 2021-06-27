Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Drivers arrested at checkpoint

SANTA MARIA — Nine drivers were arrested at a police checkpoint in Santa Maria on Friday.

On Friday, six drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or driving with a revoked license, two were arrested for driving under the influence and one was arrested for reckless driving.

The checkpoint was located at the 700 block of south Blosser Road between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. About 125 vehicles were screened during the checkpoint, according to a news release.

— Madison Hirneisen

Arrests made in boat theft

COURTESY PHOTO

The “Salty Pup,” which was stolen from the Santa Barbara Harbor, was returned to the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation after it was retrieved Saturday.

SANTA BARBARA — Lompoc Police arrested two suspects in the theft of a Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation vessel on Saturday.

The two suspects, 60-year-old transient Duane Hicks and 43-year-old transient Tim Rounds, were taken into custody on Saturday and booked into the Lompoc jail.

The theft of the boat, the “Salty Pup,” was reported to police on June 15. After reviewing security footage from the Santa Barbara Harbor, police discovered that two suspects had entered the Harbor in the early morning of June 12, loaded the vessel onto a boat trailer and covered the boat with a tarp before fleeing the area.

The Santa Barbara Youth Foundation shared photos of the suspects and missing vessel, and community members reported that the suspect’s vehicle had been seen in Lompoc.

With the help of the Lompoc Police, a lead Santa Barbara Police Detective was able to contact Mr. Hicks and locate the stolen boat in the 500 block of South I street in Lompoc. Mr. Hicks was taken into custody.

The second suspect, Mr. Rounds, was taken into custody shortly after he returned to the spot where the stolen vessel was placed on Saturday.

Both suspects were charged with grand theft (felony) and conspiracy to commit a crime (felony). The “Salty Pup” was returned to the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation after it was retrieved.

— Madison Hirneisen