Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Caballo Fire caused by torch

LOS OLIVOS — The Caballo Fire began when a propane-fueled torch was used to eradicate weeds, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said in a news release Tuesday. The fire spread Sept. 6 and burned almost 70 acres, causing residents to evacuate their homes.

Fire investigators determined the incident was caused by a vegetation-burning operation, and the fire escaped the control of the operator. The operator did not have a permit.

The fire department does not recommend using torches or open flames for weed or vegetation control, and it is illegal without a permit.

Anyone with questions about permits can email inspection.services@sbcfire.com or call 805-686-5077. Community members wanting additional information may contact fireinfo@sbcfire.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Complaint alleges man premeditated murder

LOMPOC — A felony complaint was filed Tuesday against Rafael Vivanco, 20, of Lompoc. Lompoc police arrested Mr. Vivanco Saturday night following the shooting of two men.

Law enforcement allegedly found a semi-automatic weapon in his possession.

Mr. Vivanco faces charges of two counts of attempted willful, deliberate, premeditated murder and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He also faces the following special allegations: street terrorism, personal use of a firearm, personal and intentional use of a firearm causing great bodily injury and prior strike offense.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Santa Maria Superior Court.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Man arrested for attempted murder

GOLETA — A victim rode a bicycle to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital at around 2 a.m. Tuesday after suffering several stab wounds.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the hospital and arrested a man less than three hours later.

Deputies learned the injuries occurred near State Route 217. They suspected Juan Diaz-Chevez, 32, of Goleta and located him in the Old Town Goleta area.

He submitted to law enforcement in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Mandarin Drive at approximately 4:42 a.m.

He is booked at the main jail on suspicion of attempted murder (felony) with a bail of $1 million.

Detectives do not believe there are additional suspects. The victim is expected to recover.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Santa Maria man arrested for Orcutt robbery

ORCUTT — A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing the Far Western Liquor Store in the 3500-block of Orcutt Road. The robbery led to the lockdown of Joe Nightingale School.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area at approximately 3:48 p.m. and learned the suspect was seen entering the Joe Nightingale campus. They contacted the school and requested it be locked down.

The reporting party noted the suspect brandished a screwdriver during the theft.

Deputies located the suspect near Glenwood and Lancaster drives within 10 minutes and arrested him. They found the screwdriver and stolen items.

Manuel Gauna, 36, of Santa Maria was charged with robbery (felony) and had an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation (felony). Bail is set at $100,000.

— Annelise Hanshaw