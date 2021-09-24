TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Sheriff’s Office investigates death

SANTA BARBARA — The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the in-home death of an offender on electronic monitoring who died Thursday morning.

Santa Barbara County deputies responded alongside fire officials and medics to a home in the 100 block of El Sueno Road Thursday morning for a patient who was in cardiac arrest. When first responders arrived, the patient was declared dead around 7:37 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The decedent was identified as 40-year-old Nathaniel Montross of Santa Barbara, who was arrested by the Santa Barbara Police Department on April 19. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary (felony), identity theft (felony), possession of stolen property (misdemeanor) and two warrants for violations of probation.

Mr. Montross was sentenced in June to one year in custody and an additional two years in mandatory supervision. He was placed on electronic monitoring and began serving his sentence at home on June 9.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the death does not appear suspicious. The Sheriff’s Office does not expect to have a finalized cause and manner of death for about six to eight weeks depending on toxicology results, according to a news release.

— Madison Hirneisen

Storage containers, a barn and a grove of eucalyptus trees caught fire Thursday near Los Alamos.

Fire burns vegetation, structures

LOS ALAMOS — Multiple storage containers, a barn and a grove of eucalyptus trees caught fire Thursday near State Route 135 in Los Alamos.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 8:34 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a fire had engulfed two storage containers and a barn, as well as a grove of eucalyptus trees, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the department’s public information officer.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before 10 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, and no other structures were impacted. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

— Madison Hirneisen