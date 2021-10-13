TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Decedent’s name released in officer-involved shooting

LOMPOC — Travis Daniel Carlon, 32, of Lompoc, is the decedent from an Oct. 9 shooting that involved a Lompoc Police Department officer.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released the name Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details were available.

The Lompoc Police Department will be handling the criminal investigation associated with the original call for service as well as the administrative investigation into the officer-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

— Dave Mason