TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Intoxicated driver faces murder charges

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to a collision Tuesday night on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta. Two people died.

GOLETA — Gilberto Arteaga-Gutierrez, 40, of Santa Barbara and Silvia Velasco, 45, of Lompoc died in a four-vehicle collision on Cathedral Oaks Road Tuesday evening. California Highway Patrol charged a driver who officers deemed intoxicated with murder and driving under the influence.

The collision occurred just west of Camino Cascasda at around 7:30 p.m. A 2016 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling eastbound at a high speed, driven by the suspect, when it hit the rear of a 2002 Ford Mustang driving in the same direction.

The impact caused the Mustang to spin clockwise, and the vehicle struck two cars parked on the south curb of Cathedral Oaks. A fire hydrant was also damaged in the collision.

Mr. Arteaga-Gutierrez and Ms. Velasco were extricated from the Mustang and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Once treated, Andrew Raymond Burgher was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

A small dog was present in the suspect’s vehicle and was found in good health. The dog was transported to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Cathedral Oaks Road closed for several hours Tuesday night.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information may contact CHP’s Santa Barbara area office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 805-967-1234.

— Annelise Hanshaw