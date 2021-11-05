TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Body found near Shoreline Park

First responders arrive on the scene after a body was reported washed ashore below the cliffs near lower Shoreline Park.

SANTA BARBARA — A body was discovered Thursday below the cliffs near lower Shoreline Park.

At 11 a.m., Santa Barbara Police Combined Communication Center received a report that a possible body had washed ashore below the cliffs near the lower Shoreline Park, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer, said. A citizen contacted a city groundskeeper, who reported the incident to a park ranger.

Santa Barbara Police, Fire Department and Harbor Patrol responded to the scene.

It appeared that the individual below was face down in the water, from the viewpoint of the officer’s, Sgt. Ragsdale said. He noted high tide made it challenging for the rescuers to assess the medical status of the person in the water.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department’s rescue swimmers responded and were able to assess the person. It appeared that the person had been dead for several hours and was pronounced dead on the beach.

Santa Barbara Police, City Fire Department, Harbor Patrol and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy coroners were eventually able to access the decedent’s body once the tide slightly receded.

The body was released to the Coroner’s Officer to be examined. There are no signs of foul play and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The deceased is a male in the late 60s. The case is under investigation, and the deceased name is being withheld until the family is notified.

— Katherine Zehnder

Gunshot victim in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police officers found a gunshot victim after responding to the first block of East Cota Street early Thursday morning.

Officers responded at 2 a.m. to the area with lights and sirens after getting a report of a shooting, and they located the victim of a gunshot in the alleyway adjacent to City Lot 10 downtown. Officers discovered a 32-year-old male victim who had a single gunshot wound to the neck. Officers administered emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room.

The investigation uncovered that the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation with a group of subjects at a local bar, prior to the occurrence of the shooting. Officers located blood and evidence that a firearm had been discharged at the scene. It appears this is an isolated incident.

Detectives responded to investigate this shooting and are actively working on this case. The suspect is currently outstanding.

The case remains under investigation, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer, said, adding there are no further details at this time.

— Katherine Zehnder