Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

7 juveniles arrested

SANTA BARBARA — Seven juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of involvement with a series of assaults that occurred on the San Marcos High School campus.

On Tuesday, the school resource deputy was notified by San Marcos administrators of videos depicting assaults that had occurred on their campus, said Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Through his investigation in cooperation with the school, SRD Hampton learned that a juvenile student had been seriously injured in a series of bodily attacks, allegedly carried out by numerous students.

Specific information about the assaults and injuries sustained by the victim are not yet available for release, Ms. Zick said.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and detectives arrested seven male juveniles for felony charges including assault with force likely to cause bodily injury and conspiracy.

One juvenile was released to his guardians. The remaining six were transported to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, where they will be booked.

This investigation remains ongoing and will be handled by detectives, Ms. Zick said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150.

To leave anonymous information, call the tip line at 805-681-4171 or go to sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Katherine Zehnder