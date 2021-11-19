TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Southbound lanes closed on 101

SANTA BARBARA — Multiple crashes near the Milpas Street ramps led to all southbound lanes being blocked Thursday evening on Highway 101.

California Highway Patrol reported the crashes took place just after 5 p.m. No other details were available as of press time.

— Dave Mason

Construction starts on $5.8 million roadway project

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Goleta has started work on paving streets such as Cathedral Oaks Road, above.

GOLETA — A project amounting to almost $6 million, which will pave 8.6 miles of roadways throughout Goleta, has begun.

This project will include paving parts of Cathedral Oaks Road, Glen Annie Road, Calle Real, Hollister Avenue, and Kellogg Avenue.

The initial work will include constructing new pavement across access ramps and the associated sidewalks to prepare for the upcoming roadway paving, according to a news release.

The city expects the paving work to begin in January after all the initial concrete and prepwork is complete. The entire construction project is expected to take eight months to complete.

“Public Works received highly competitive bids for construction that will cover more miles of road improvements than originally expected. We are very fortunate to have a city council and community that supported taking advantage of such great bids,” Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said. “We are excited to now be able to start construction on this large paving project that will construct nearly $6 million worth of paving work on several major roadways throughout the city.”

— Katherine Zehnder