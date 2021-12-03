TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

18-year-old shooting victim hospitalized

SANTA MARIA — An 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds Tuesday after officers responded to the 200 area of West Newlove, shortly after 10 p.m. Officers were responding to reports of hearing multiple gunshots and someone calling for help.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. Santa Maria police officers and crime lab remained on scene processing and collecting evidence.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to a separate shooting that occurred six days prior.

SMPD detectives are asking anyone with potential information related to these investigations to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Katherine Zehnder

Standoff ends in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A standoff ended when a barricaded man surrendered Thursday afternoon to Santa Maria police.

Police responded at 2 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue. KEYT/KCOY-TV quoted police as saying the barricaded person was a wanted man. The Santa Barbara TV station reported police negotiators, an intervention team and police dogs were on the scene and that the man surrendered to law enforcement a little after 4 p.m.

The News-Press wasn’t able to reach the Santa Maria Police Department for comment.

— Staff report