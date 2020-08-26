Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Man arrested on drug charge

SANTA BARBARA — A man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jerrod Hartwyk was taken into custody in De la Guerra Plaza. While he was being arrested, Mr. Hartwyk continually denied being under the influence.

Once arrested, he was booked into County Jail, said Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Brian Mackley

Man charged with fatally shooting elephant seal

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a northern elephant seal on a beach last fall near San Simeon.

Jordan Gerbich, 30, is charged in an information with one count of taking a marine mammal. An information contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In September 2019, the corpse of a northern elephant seal was found on a beach near San Simeon close to a popular viewing area along State Route 1. The animal had been shot in the head. Mr. Gerbich is charged with fatally shooting the mammal on Sept. 28, 2019.

If convicted of the misdemeanor offense, he would face a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison, authorities said.

Northern elephant seals are a protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. They live up and down the Pacific coast in areas known as rookeries.

The matter was investigated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement with the assistance of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Heather C. Gorman of the Environmental and Community Safety Crimes Section.

— Mitchell White

Police use Narcan to save overdose victim

SANTA BARBARA — A Santa Barbara man was revived through the use of Naloxone, better known as Narcan, Tuesday afternoon at Alameda Park, police said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area at 1 p.m.. Tuesday to a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing. Officers arrived and determined the man was suffering from a possible acute overdose and quickly administered Narcan, said Anthony Wagne, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews arrived and took over life-saving techniques and within a minute he was fully revived, conscious and breathing on his own, Mr. Wagner said.

In the past year, the department attributes six lives have been saved because of the use of Narcan by officers, he added.

The department provides extensive training on how to properly administer the nasal spray and each patrol officer carries Narcan in their unit.

— Mitchell White

Local fire agencies assisting in Northern California

Several local fire agencies have been dispatched to assist with a number of wildfires throughout the state.

Last week, personnel with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department were dispatched to assist communities throughout California with fires created by more than 11,000 lightning strikes.

The department reported many damaged homes and numerous evacuations. They also reported that air quality has been affected due to the fires.

In total, 17 fire personnel are assigned to fire engines and incident management teams in the Bay Area and Northern California. However, the department stated all city fire stations are open and off-duty crews have been filling in.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Maria City Fire Department and Montecito Fire Protection District have also sent personnel to assist in combating the wildfires.

— Brian Mackley