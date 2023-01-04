TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds Tuesday morning to the scene of a major injury traffic crash. The driver of the car collided with an oak tree off Highway 101 south of Los Alamos.

Driver suffers injury after colliding with tree

LOS ALAMOS – A major injury traffic crash occurred Tuesday morning on northbound Highway 101, north of State Route 154, in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

The crash happened south of Los Alamos, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, the public information officer of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver, Aubriana Aguirre, 27, of San Luis Obispo, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic at an undetermined speed when the accident occurred at 7:12 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

While driving north, she allowed her car to veer to the right and leave the roadway. As a result, the front of her car collided with an oak tree, the CHP said.

She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for major injuries sustained as a result of the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor to the accident.

— Neil Hartstein

Unified Command manages Toro Incident

CARPINTERIA – Unified Command (Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response) continue to manage the Toro Incident.

Approximately 50 to 60 personnel — including Unified Command — have been assigned to the incident. Response activities include surveying the area for oil and impacted wildlife, clean up operations and preparing for upcoming rain.

No oil from the Toro Incident has been observed in the creek south of State Route 192 at Toro Canyon Road, including the beach and ocean. Pacific Petroleum California continues to clean up and reduce the impacts of the spill to the community, environment and wildlife.

California Fish and Wildlife’s spill prevention and response team has activated the Oiled Wildlife Care Network to address potential impacts to wildlife.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, there are no reports of oiled wildlife.

Anyone observing oiled wildlife should not attempt to capture it. Instead, people are asked to report observations of oiled wildlife to a hotline at 1-877-UCD-OWCN (1-877-823-6926). Volunteers are not requested at this time. If volunteers are needed in the future, information will be available at calspillwatch.wildlife.ca.gov.

The amount of oil discharged, impacts and cause of Sunday’s oil spill are under investigation.

— Neil Hartstein