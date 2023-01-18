TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Suspects arrested with 20 catalytic converters

ISLA VISTA – A Tuesday traffic stop has resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 20 catalytic converters.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle leaving the Isla Vista area, near Los Carneros Road and Castilian. As a result of the stop, deputies reportedly found 20 catalytic converters inside the vehicle along with a floor jack and an impact drill.

Deputies arrested both occupants of the vehicle, 25-year-old Arman Abrahamyan of Van Nuys and 27-year-old Levon Martirosyan from Glendale, on suspicion of grand theft (felony), possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor), possession of stolen property (felony) and conspiracy (felony). Both suspects are being held at the Main Jail on $20,000 bail.

Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol and Goleta Patrol had taken several reports for thefts of catalytic converters throughout the day on Tuesday. Victims who have not yet reported their catalytic converter as stolen can use the online reporting portal at https://www.sbsheriff.org/ or contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 805-683-2724.

– Katherine Zehnder

Three injured in RV fire

SANTA MARIA – At 12:33 a.m. in the 3500 block of Skyway Dr. in Santa Maria, an RV fire was reported at a construction site.

The vehicle was fully involved when fire personnel arrived, and three people were inside.

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire Department personnel knocked down the fire at 12:53 a.m. before the blaze had the opportunity to spread to any nearby structures.

Three adult patients, two males and one female, were transported by two ground ambulances to Marian Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Scott Safechuck, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire reported in a tweet.

– Katherine Zehnder