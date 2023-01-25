TRAFFIC, CRIME & FIRE BLOTTER

Closures scheduled for Seacliff ramps, lane

VENTURA — Caltrans plans nightly closures today through Sunday of southbound Seacliff ramps and the right southbound lane on Highway 101 from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach in Ventura.

Signs will be posted. Motorists can expect delays.

Seacliff’s off and on-ramps on the southbound 101 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and Thursday. The off-ramp only will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. The on-ramp only will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m.. Sunday.

Ramps will reopen each morning — except for the on-ramp on Saturday

The coastal side lane of the southbound 101 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. today and Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. The lane will reopen each morning.

One southbound lane and two northbound lanes will remain open overnight from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach.

Motorists traveling south can reach state beaches on Pacific Coast Highway/State Route 1 by taking Highway 101’s Main Street off-ramp in Ventura, doing a U-turn to northbound Highway 101 and exiting at the State Beaches off-ramp.

La Conchita residents traveling south can use the same route by continuing further north on Highway 101.

— Katherine Zehnder

Rock scaling to result in detour

LOMPOC — A rock scaling operation on State Route 1 near Lompoc will result in a detour for travelers on Thursday.

There will be a hard closure of southbound State 1/North 12th Street at the junction of State Route 246 and State Route 1 in Lompoc from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Travelers will not be able to go south on State Route 1, but can continue east on State Route 246 to reach southbound Highway 101 in Buellton.

Caltrans crews will rappel down the hillside above the roadway to dislodge debris and rock. Clean up will follow before reopening the roadway to travel.

Rock scaling is performed as a preventative maintenance measure to help ensure the safety of all travelers.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in the area. Caltrans advises motorists to allow extra time during their commute.

Road information can be found on Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

“Our crews deserve to get home safely too,” Caltrans said in a news release. “Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.”

— Katherine Zehnder