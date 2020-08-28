Traffic, Crime & Fire Blotter

Vehicles totaled in single-vehicle crash

At left, one person suffered moderate injuries after crashing into multiple vehicles and the sign in front of Santa Barabra Nissan in Goleta on Wednesday night. At right, the involved vehicle ended up on its side following the crash. Three other parked vehicles were damaged.

GOLETA — Three vehicles and the sign in front of Santa Barbara Nissan in Goleta were damaged in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the dealership, 425 S. Kellogg Ave. Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded and found the involved vehicle, which sustained major damage in the crash. It was determined the vehicle was traveling north on Kellogg Avenue at a high rate of speed when it crashed, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The lone occupant, whose name was withheld, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Doug Conner, owner and CEO of the dealership, said the crash will be “quite pricey,” but was unsure of the full extent of the damage. The three parked vehicles were totaled in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

One injured in rollover crash

SANTA BARBARA — A woman suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover in the 200 block of South Hope Avenue in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. The woman was traveling south on Hope Avenue when for unknown reasons she struck a parked car. Her vehicle then rolled onto its side, said Capt. Jon Turner, spokesman for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The driver, described as a middle-aged woman, was the lone occupant. Crews on scene removed the windshield of the vehicle to extricate the patient, who was then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“She was complaining of very minor injuries,” Capt. Turner told the News-Press.

A total of four vehicles were damaged. The involved vehicle crashed into a parked car, which was then pushed into two additional vehicles, Capt. Turner said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Man with a knife arrested

Fernando Palomar

SANTA BARBARA — A man was arrested Thursday morning near the boat launch area of the Santa Barbara Harbor, police said.

The Santa Barbara Police Department received multiple reports of a man seen chasing another man with a knife in the area. Officers arrived and observed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Fernando Palomar, described as a transient, chasing the victim in the Sea Landing area with what appeared to be a knife, said Anthony Wagner, police spokesman.

As officers attempted to stop Mr. Palomar, he fled towards Cabrillo Boulevard. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit, Mr. Wagner said.

“According to witness statements, Palomar allegedly attempted to steal a case of beer from the truck bed of the victim’s vehicle,” he said. “The victim confronted Palomar about the theft. Palomar brandished an edged weapon and advanced toward the victim. Palomar abandoned the stolen beer and persistently chased the victim on foot around the park lot, wielding a knife. The victim was able to narrowly avoid the suspect’s slashing motions on multiple advances.”

Police said Mr. Palomar fled on foot when he realized officers were in the area, discarding the weapon during the foot chase. The weapon was not located.

Mr. Palomar was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest, Mr. Wagner said.

Missing juvenile, infant found safe

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department announced Thursday that missing 17-year-old Elena Garcia and her 6-month-old daughter, Paola Ponce Garcia, were found unharmed Wednesday night.

Elena and Paola previously were last seen Sunday night in the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue. They were believed to be in the company of the alleged father of the child, 30-year-old Jaime Ponce, though Mr. Ponce was not with them when they were found, police said.

Elena and Paola were located in San Miguel. Police are continuing to investigate the relationship between Elena and Mr. Ponce.

Burglary suspect arrested

SANTA MARIA — A man was arrested on a burglary charge Thursday morning at Main Street Cycles, at 311 E. Main St., in Santa Maria, police said.

Officers were patrolling the area when they found a burglar alarm sounding and signs of forced entry at the bike shop. Officers found Michael Batchelor, 31, described as a transient, hiding inside, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Upon review of surveillance video, officers found Mr. Batchelor “stacking his ‘loot’ by the door before officers arrived,” police said.

Mr. Batchelor tried to hide under some cardboard but was taken into custody.

“A great alarm system and video surveillance helped officers who were in the right place in just the right moment to make the arrest,” police said. “Maybe it’s time to review the status of your alarm and surveillance systems at home and at work.”

