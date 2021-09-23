Traffic delayed on Carrillo Street

Motorists face backup during major project; mayor stresses project’s importance for safety

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Lane closures are part of the traffic impact Wednesday during the Carrillo Street improvement project.

Traffic is backing up as motorists on a daily basis face lane closures because of the Carrillo Street improvement project.

But Mayor Cathy Murillo said it’s all for a good cause: safety.

The work on the major Santa Barbara street, which many people use to get to their jobs on weekday mornings, extends from Chapala Street to Miramonte Drive.

“Give yourself an extra five minutes,” Ms. Murillo suggested Wednesday during a News-Press interview. “If you’re thinking you’re going to make it across town in 10 minutes, give yourself 15 minutes.”

Ms. Murillo stressed the importance of the project, which the city estimates will be finished in February and includes a variety of work on Carrillo Street, including at intersections.

The mayor cited the example of Carrillo and San Andres streets.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

“Give yourself an extra five minutes,” Mayor Cathy Murillo suggested, referring to traffic delays during the Carrillo Street improvement project.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection,” Ms. Murillo said. “Some pedestrians have been injured.”

“I’ve heard from a lot of residents who walk in the area,” she said. “They wanted to see improvement at San Andres and Carrillo.”

That particular intersection will be worked on during Phase 2 of the project, according to the city. The work there includes upgrading traffic signals and poles, removing and replacing sidewalk sections, building a new curb and gutter, and installing American Disabilities Act-access ramps.

The city’s news release said resurfacing work on Carrillo Street is being done only on weekends to minimize the impact on traffic.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The improvement project involves a variety of work and is scheduled to be completed in February.

But there’s other work being done on weekdays. In addition to roadway resurfacing, the project includes roadway lighting, reconstruction of a traffic signal, sidewalks, a new enhanced pedestrian crossing and new ADA-compliant ramps.

During the project’s phases 1-3, traffic is closed in one direction as work is performed on intersections along Carrillo Street, east of the freeway. Work started Sept. 13.

Work is beginning with Phase 1A and 1B, and the city said Phase 1B work might occur at the same time as Phased 1A.

Phase 1A features work being done at intersections along Carrillo, east of Highway 101 and includes adding ADA access ramps, installing infrastructure for the new intersection lighting and reconstructing an existing bus pocket.

Phase 1B, which is at the intersection of Carrillo and San Pasqual, includes installing a median island, crosswalk and rapid flashing beacon. The work also includes removing and replacing sidewalk sections, as well as building a new curb and gutter. And it includes installing new ADA-access ramps.

Roadway resurfacing east of Highway 101 is expected to occur after Phase 1A is completed, according to the city.

During the upcoming phases 4 and 5, traffic will be shifted over and reduced to a one-lane road in both directions.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience,” the city said in its news release.

email: dmason@newspress.com