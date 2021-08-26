Traffic fatalities reported

Collisions shut down Highway 101; State Route 154 closed after unrelated incident

California Highway Patrol officers reroute vehicles at a hard closure of Highway 101 just before the scene of a three-fatality collision near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road in Goleta.

Highway 101 and State Route 154 closed for hours Wednesday, and traffic was rerouted to lesser used roads as crews cleaned debris from morning collisions.

The 101 closure followed four traffic fatalities that happened in the middle of the night.

COLLISION AT HIGHWAY 101 AND WINCHESTER CANYON

A fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. Wednesday along Highway 101 at Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta.

The driver of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound before colliding into another vehicle in the same lane.

The other car fled, while the Hyundai swerved onto the right shoulder and stopped between the lanes. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene. AMR declared the driver deceased on scene.

The collision is under investigation by CHP. Anyone with information is urged to contact CHP’s Santa Barbara office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 805-967-1234.

THREE FATALITIES IN AFIRE COLLISION



At left, Santa Barbara County firefighters mop up two vehicles along the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in the early morning hours. At right, paramedics had to extricate the victims from the vehicles.

A second unrelated collision occurred along southbound Highway 101 at approximately 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, resulting in three fatalities.

Two vehicles collided along Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon Road in Goleta.



At left, Caltrans workers clean up Highway 101 from a 2:25 a.m. collision where two cars caught fire. At right, A flat-bed trailer hauls the remnants of the vehicles involved in a three-fatality collision.

The vehicles caught fire, and three fire engines responded and extinguished the flames.

The collision is also under investigation by CHP.

SEDAN COLLIDES UNDERNEATH COMMERCIAL TRUCK

A small sedan and a commercial truck collided in the 2300 block of State Route 154 Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles collided in the 2300 block of State Route 154 Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25.

A small sedan collided underneath a commercial truck, and paramedics had to extricate one patient with critical injuries.

Two patients with minor injuries were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

