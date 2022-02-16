TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Paddle boarder OK after search effort

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County water rescue crews searched for a paddle boarder in distress Tuesday afternoon off Goleta Beach, and a few hours later, first responders made contact with the paddle boarder.

The rescue team responded around 1 p.m. Tuesday and had helicopter assistance from Ventura County and the U.S. Coast Guard, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said in a tweet posted at 2 p.m. He said fierce winds and sea conditions made the search difficult.

“Stay out of the ocean in conditions like these,” Capt. Bertucelli said.

KEYT-TV reported that the first responders made contact at 4 p.m. with the paddle boarder, who was doing OK at Arroyo Burro Beach (“Hendry’s Beach”).

— Dave Mason