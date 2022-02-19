TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Pile burning next week

A prescribed pile burning will take place Tuesday through Thursday in Los Padres National Forest of 1 to 10 acres of treated slash from felled trees and brush.

An additional series of burns will occur throughout the spring, according to a news release.

Burns will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the prescribed day. Burning will occur near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations.

The goal of the series of prescribed burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire.

The burn will be conducted when meteorological conditions are favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by Los Padres National Forest with air pollution control districts in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality for surrounding communities.

The burn is dependent on favorable conditions of weather and air quality for smoke dispersal, according to the news release. The burn will be rescheduled if conditions are not favorable.

— Katherine Zehnder