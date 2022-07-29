TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Search warrant served

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara police serve a search warrant on South Alisos Street.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police officers, detectives and Special Weapons and Tactics Team members served a search warrant Thursday morning at a residence in the 100 block of South Alisos Street.

One man was arrested and transported back to the police station for questioning, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer.

Law enforcement officers are still actively investigating this case, and no other information is available at this time, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

He added that once the primary portion of this investigation is concluded, more detailed information will be provided to the media and public.

— Katherine Zehnder