TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

First responders, who transported a mother to Marian Regional Medical Center and delivered her baby in the back of an ambulance, visit the infant, Rainy, at the Santa Maria hospital.

Baby born on way to hospital

SANTA MARIA — A baby was born in the back of an ambulance Wednesday afternoon, with help from first responders.

They became involved when Santa Barbara County Fire Department and CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a mother having contractions in Cuyama Valley.

The first responders decided it was best to transport the mother by Santa Barbara County ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. County Fire paramedics and CalStar flight personnel rode in the ambulance and ended up delivering the baby before the ambulance arrived at the hospital.

At 1:45 p.m., a healthy baby girl named Rainy was born at the gates of Rock Front/ State Route 166, according to Scott Safechuck, County Fire public information officer.

— Katherine Zehnder