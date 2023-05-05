TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Man arrested on suspicion of firearms violations

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police arrested a Santa Maria man Thursday on suspicion of sales and distribution of firearms, including assault weapons.

Police detectives, in conjunction with the SMPD SWAT Team, served two search warrants and an arrest warrant in Santa Maria at about 3 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Warrants were served at Santa Maria residences in the 1100 block of West Creston Street and the 500 block of Summerhill Avenue.

As a result, 35-year-old Ulisses Ramon Guzman was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

Mr. Guzman was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the alleged weapons charge, plus for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, an alleged parole violation and an alleged gang enhancement.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ruben Peinado at 805-928-3781, ext. 1357, or the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

– Neil Hartstein