Road closure in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The public will encounter a road closure for the West Coast Kustoms Cruise on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the following location:

State Route 135 (Broadway) will be closed to traffic from Cook Street to Stowell Road.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of this road closure.

Santa Maria police will be on site to direct traffic as well.

– Neil Hartstein