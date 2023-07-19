Home Local TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER
by Liam Hibbert 0 comment
Gopher eradication device causes fire

GOLETA — A fire occurred Tuesday morning at a private ranch’s avocado orchard.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded at 8:34 a.m. to the steep hillside fire in the 1000 block of North Patterson Avenue in Goleta. 

The blaze’s forward progress was kept to a quarter acre at 9 a.m., according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, the department’s public information officer. He added that investigators determined a gopher eradication device caused the fire. 

— Liam Hibbert

