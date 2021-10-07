TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Decedent of Arroyo Hondo crash identified

GAVIOTA — The Coroner’s Bureau identified Shawn Lyle Osborn, 51, of Santa Barbara as the decedent from Monday’s crash near Arroyo Hondo.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Loma Alta Drive to close Oct. 18 to June 1

SANTA BARBARA — Loma Alta Drive will be close to vehicular traffic from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street Oct. 18 and remain closed until June 1.

The city of Santa Barbara is closing the street in anticipation of storm-related impacts to the roadway after the recent Loma Fire.

The Public Works Department is holding a meeting about the potential storm-related impacts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the McKinley Elementary School auditorium, 350 Loma Alta Drive. Spanish translation will be provided. Face masks are required.

