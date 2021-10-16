TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Missing juvenile found
SANTA BARBARA — A juvenile reporting missing, Misael Salvador Ramon Ayala, 11, was found Friday, Santa Barbara police reported.
— Dave Mason
Officers’ names released
LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department on Friday released the names of officers involved in a shooting Oct. 9.
The officers are Mauricio Calderon, Gabriel Molina and Rudy Mendoza.
They remain on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.
Officer Calderon is a 12-year-veteran of the Lompoc Police Department. He has a total of 25 years in law enforcement.
Officer Molina has been with the Lompoc police for three years. Officer Mendoza has been with the department for about two years.
— Dave Mason