TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Missing juvenile found

SANTA BARBARA — A juvenile reporting missing, Misael Salvador Ramon Ayala, 11, was found Friday, Santa Barbara police reported.

— Dave Mason

Officers’ names released

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Police Department on Friday released the names of officers involved in a shooting Oct. 9.

The officers are Mauricio Calderon, Gabriel Molina and Rudy Mendoza.

They remain on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

Officer Calderon is a 12-year-veteran of the Lompoc Police Department. He has a total of 25 years in law enforcement.

Officer Molina has been with the Lompoc police for three years. Officer Mendoza has been with the department for about two years.

— Dave Mason