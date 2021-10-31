TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Shootings reported in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Curryer Street.

Police were responding to a report of shots in the area.

One of the victims was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The other was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Santa Maria police detectives and the Crime Lab were requested to continue the investigation.

There is no indication that the crime was gang-related, Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

At 1:15 a.m, Friday, the Santa Maria Police Department was sent to the area of the 1400 block of North Thornburg regarding shots heard in the area. Officers arrived but didn’t see any victims. They did find evidence of a shooting, Sgt. Magallon said.

He said both shootings are still under investigation and that there is no evidence they are related.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting to contact Santa Maria police at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Dave Mason

Goleta to start traffic installation

GOLETA — The city of Goleta will begin its installation of flashing crosswalk beacons Monday on Cathedral Oaks Road.

The rectangular, rapid flashing beacons will be installed at the intersections with Brandon, Evergreen and Carlo drives. The lights will alert motorists when pedestrians cross the road

“Goleta is committed to establishing safe routes to schools throughout the city,” Public Works Director Charles Ebeling said in a news release. “We were very pleased to receive a grant for this important project and are excited to see construction begin.”

There will be minimal impacts to the public during this time, according to a news release.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. There are currently four RRFB crosswalks in Goleta.

For more information, contact Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at 805-690-5120 or mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org.

— Dave Mason