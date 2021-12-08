TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Driver injured after hitting tree

COURTESY PHOTOS

Firefighters use extrication equipment to rescue a driver who was injured when he struck a tree in Los Alamos.

LOS ALAMOS — A driver was treated for major injuries Tuesday after he drove his car into a tree just south of Alisos Canyon.

The motorist was traveling south when he veered off Highway 101 in Los Alamos. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with two engines and used heavy extrication to rescue the patient, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli reported.

Firefighters and paramedics treated the patient at the scene.

— Dave Mason

Collision in Los Olivos

Vehicles collided Tuesday morning on State Route 154 in Los Olivos.

LOS OLIVOS — A four-vehicle collision took place early Tuesday morning on State Route 154.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the Los Olivos incident, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported. He said no extrication was required.

— Dave Mason