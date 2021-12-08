TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Driver injured after hitting tree
LOS ALAMOS — A driver was treated for major injuries Tuesday after he drove his car into a tree just south of Alisos Canyon.
The motorist was traveling south when he veered off Highway 101 in Los Alamos. The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded with two engines and used heavy extrication to rescue the patient, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli reported.
Firefighters and paramedics treated the patient at the scene.
— Dave Mason
Collision in Los Olivos
LOS OLIVOS — A four-vehicle collision took place early Tuesday morning on State Route 154.
Four people suffered minor injuries in the Los Olivos incident, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported. He said no extrication was required.
— Dave Mason