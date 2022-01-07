TRAFFIC, FIRE AND CRIME BLOTTER

Shoulder repair on Highway 101

Shoulder repair will start Monday on Highway 101 in the area affected by last year’s Alisal Fire.

A closure of the northbound, right lane of Highway 101, will occur south of Mariposa Reina 24/7 for a three-week period. The construction will take place behind a prospective barrier, which will include temporary striping and will accommodate cyclists, according to a news release.

Caltrans will replace a damaged shoulder with a new structural section. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic messages will be posted about the roadwork. The contractor for this $4.5 million restoration effort is John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo.

This project also includes restoration of damaged culverts and drainage channels.

Caltrans would like to remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

— Katherine Zehnder

Police seek missing person

COURTESY PHOTO

Jeberiah Dylan Moore

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Jeberiah Dylan Moore, 21, was last seen at his apartment in the 300 block of East Enos Drive between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Santa Maria police described Mr. Moore as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was possibly wearing a black jacket. According to friends, Mr. Moore’s disappearance is suspicious and out of character.

Anyone with information on Mr. Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

— Katherine Zehnder

Burglary suspect barricaded in home

SANTA BARBARA — Police arrested a home invasion suspect after a long standoff Thursday in the area of Verano Drive and San Martin Way.

Before the arrest, police officers were able to evacuate the residents from the home after they reported a burglary suspect was in their residence. The Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received the report from one of the residents at approximately 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

The resident informed dispatchers that she had locked herself in an upstairs bedroom with her daughter, and an unknown person was still inside the home.

Officers evacuated the residents and entered the home around 1:25 p.m. and took the intruder into custody, according to KEYT-TV.

— Dave Mason and Katherine Zehnder